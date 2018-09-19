Good Samaritan receives Magnet recognition

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Wednesday morning nurses and staff huddled around a phone. The American Nurses Credentialing Center was on the other line.

A representative from the Magnet commission told the group, "The commision has unanimously voted to credential good samaritan hospital as a magnet organization again."

For the third time, good samaritan is Magnet certified. The program honors organizations meeting standards for nursing excellence.

One of those in the group was nurse manager Terri Poe.

Terri Poe says, "High school they always told me to, there are two things in life that you had to do. Marry your best friend and make your job your hobby. And I've been able to do both."

The Vincennes native has worked at Good Samaritan for 38 years. During that time she has seen the ICU move to its current location.

Poe says, "We really went through months of coordination of combining two units two staff into one unit. And kind of making sure that everything was done smoothly."

The process was a big one for the staff. On Wednesday's cal,l the successful move was cited as a reason for the recognition.

The Magnet recognition was big news for everyone at the hospital. But when the ICU was mentioned it was especially meaningful for Poe.

Poe explained, "I was so happy I was so proud. And i couldn't believe that they, that was something that made an impression with them."

Good Samaritan Hospital is the first hospital in south-west Indiana to receive the Magnet certification