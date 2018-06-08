Gone but not forgotten: New street sign will help keep Officer Pitts' legacy alive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Terre Haute will soon put up new street signs to honor fallen officer, Rob Pitts.
On Thursday, the city council passed a resolution to rename part of Erie Canal Road.
A portion of the road will be called "Officer Rob S. Pitts Memorial Way."
Officer Pitts died about a month ago after being shot by a murder suspect.
Police Chief John Plasse said it's all about making sure Officer Pitts' sacrifice isn't forgotten.
"They will see Rob Pitts' name on that section of road, and maybe someone who doesn't know him, or someone passing through will see that and Google his name and see what his story is all about. In a small way, that keeps his legacy alive," Chief Plasse said.
The designated portion will be from East Margaret Drive to East Davis Drive.
His family says Pitts used this stretch while going to and from work.
This honor is given to many first responders killed in the line of duty.
