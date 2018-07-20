Golfers hit the green to help Boy Scouts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some local golfers spent some time on the green on Friday.
The 28th Annual Terre Haute Boy Scout Gold Classic took place.
The money collected allows local kids to take part in scout programs.
Organizers say scouting is important because today's kids are tomorrow's leaders.
There were 116 golfers on hand.
They were just eight players short of being full.
The event raised about $30,000.
