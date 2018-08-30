Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Golf tournament raises money for veteran's famalies

A golf tournament at the Country Club of Old Vincennes held a tournament that raised funds for Folds of Honor

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 4:47 PM
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 4:47 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The golf course at the Country Club of Old Vincennes was peaceful Thursday afternoon. Golfers got ready to hit the green. But that peacefulness was interrupted by cannon fire.

Country club general manager Terry Schwab says, "We got together and said we need to have a tournament. So I changed jobs and we came here and decided we're going to do it."

The golf tournament raises money for Folds of Honor. Folds of Honor is a non-profit that provides scholarships for families of veterans that have been killed or disabled in the line of duty.

Paul Sisemore with Folds of Honor says, "That's their mission. To date, they have awarded 20,000 scholarships in the ten-year period they've been in existence."

Scholarships are worth up to $5,000. Thursday's tournament raised money for folds of honor as well as saluting the veterans in attendance.

Schwab says, "We'll have an invocation, then we will have the national anthem. We will have taps and then there will be thirteen bells. Thirteen bells are for the thirteen folds of the flag."

Twenty-seven teams signed up for today's tournament. Schwab says they were surprised by the turnout.

Schwab says, "We actually thought we'd get fifteen teams maybe this first year and raise x amount of dollars. We've already tripled already what we thought we'd do. So we're really really excited."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Sun and clouds plus cooler air!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Erick Pedraza allegedly shoots out of car window

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Utah woman finds cleaning tablets in Starbucks drink

Image

Chicken and Noodle Fundraiser Dinner

Image

Evansville prepares for Trump visit Thursday

Image

High pressure will glance the area and pave the way for some sunshine to make a return to our sky.

Image

Meyers Leonard

Image

National Expert weighs in on new lice policy at school corporation

Image

THN girls golf

Image

THN Girls soccer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center