Golf tournament raises money for veteran's famalies

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The golf course at the Country Club of Old Vincennes was peaceful Thursday afternoon. Golfers got ready to hit the green. But that peacefulness was interrupted by cannon fire.

Country club general manager Terry Schwab says, "We got together and said we need to have a tournament. So I changed jobs and we came here and decided we're going to do it."

The golf tournament raises money for Folds of Honor. Folds of Honor is a non-profit that provides scholarships for families of veterans that have been killed or disabled in the line of duty.

Paul Sisemore with Folds of Honor says, "That's their mission. To date, they have awarded 20,000 scholarships in the ten-year period they've been in existence."

Scholarships are worth up to $5,000. Thursday's tournament raised money for folds of honor as well as saluting the veterans in attendance.

Schwab says, "We'll have an invocation, then we will have the national anthem. We will have taps and then there will be thirteen bells. Thirteen bells are for the thirteen folds of the flag."

Twenty-seven teams signed up for today's tournament. Schwab says they were surprised by the turnout.

Schwab says, "We actually thought we'd get fifteen teams maybe this first year and raise x amount of dollars. We've already tripled already what we thought we'd do. So we're really really excited."