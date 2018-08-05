Golf outing event honors the memory of former ISU track and cross country coach

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Former Sycamores remembered the life and legacy of an Indiana State coach this weekend.

The John McNichols Memorial Golf Outing and Wine and Canvas event was held on Saturday.

McNichols coached track and field and cross country at ISU.

He passed away in 2016.

Nearly 100 people were there to celebrate the day in his memory.

A lot of those in attendance included ISU alumni and colleagues of McNichols.

Money raised will go to the John McNichols Memorial Fund. The fund helps track and field and cross country teams with different needs throughout the year.