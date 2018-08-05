Clear

Golf outing event honors the memory of former ISU track and cross country coach

The John McNichols Memorial Golf Outing and Wine and Canvas event was held on Saturday.

Posted: Aug. 4, 2018 9:23 PM
Updated: Aug. 4, 2018 9:23 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Former Sycamores remembered the life and legacy of an Indiana State coach this weekend.

The John McNichols Memorial Golf Outing and Wine and Canvas event was held on Saturday.

McNichols coached track and field and cross country at ISU.

He passed away in 2016.

Nearly 100 people were there to celebrate the day in his memory.

A lot of those in attendance included ISU alumni and colleagues of McNichols. 

Money raised will go to the John McNichols Memorial Fund. The fund helps track and field and cross country teams with different needs throughout the year. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 77°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Cranking the heat up!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homecoming for a Veteran

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

The 'curious' new exhibit at the Swope Art Museum

Image

A First Friday for the dogs

Image

Preparing for sports injuries

Image

Back to School Haircuts to honor Garrett Sands

Image

Family fight leads to stabbing

Image

Katherine Sarver

Image

Belichick on Etling

Image

South Vermillion football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton