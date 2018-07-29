Golf event benefits local children

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley organization proves its all about the kids.
The Vigo County Education Foundation held its annual 'Fore the Kids Gold Scramble.'
It took place at the Rea Park Golf Course.
News 10 spoke with Jane Nichols.
She told us the money will be used for several educational projects.
"Projects from the classroom...many grants, extra books, worm farms, owl pellets ecosystem studies," Nichols said.
