Floods still impacting Marshall residents one year later

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Flooding from 2017 is still haunting some Illinois residents. This includes folks who live in Edgewood Estates and Fox Run subdivisions in Marshall.

Scroll for more content...



That's as the area leading to those homes is still torn up after last year's flooding.

Cris Fitzjarrald lives in Edgewood Estates subdivision. She says, "We were hoping something would be done by now, it's been a year."

The road to her home was washed out last year by flooding. A series of temporary roads and fixes followed.

Fitzjarrald shares, "We were told for several months they were waiting to see how the road will hold, well, it's held fine."

Over a year later, you can still see cones along the side of the road. The lake that was once at the golf course has been drained and remains drained to this day.

Fitzjarrald says, "We had a beautiful lake, beautiful wildlife. Bird fish turtles, just a wildlife habitat that was phenomenal and in an instant was gone."

Fitzjarrald says she's worried about the American Legion and golf course. The course used to be irrigated by its lake, but the lake was drained by the city during 2017's flooding. Now the Legion has to pay for municipal water at a discounted rate.

Fitzjarrald shares, "The legion is a big part of our community. What they do for our residents what they do for our residents, how they give, give, give."

Fitzjarrald says she and her neighbors are trying to be patient during this time.

Fitzjarrald says, "At this point we just want the eyesore to be fixed. And the Legion and the golf course to survive this ordeal."

News 10 spoke to the Marshall City Attorney. He says the city and the American Legion are in a “standstill agreement”.

This gives the Legion until November 1st to decide if it wants to take legal action against the city.

The Legion may have cause of action against the city for draining the lake.