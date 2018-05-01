Golden Apple: Terre Haute's Michael McPheeters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Have you noticed that your favorite teachers in life are the ones you had good chemistry with?

There's a Golden Apple teacher in Terre Haute who can boast good chemistry...literally.

Observations, calculations, and concentrations.

They are all part of the curriculum in Michael McPheeter's chemistry classes at North Vigo High School in Terre Haute.

He's been teaching in Vigo County for 19-years.

He teaches AP chemistry, organic chemistry, and biochemistry.

He mixes lab with lyrics.

The day we stopped in was Beatles Day...and to truly enjoy it, you need to hit play on the video above.

McPheeters graduated from Indiana State University and stayed in the community, hoping to pass his passion on to local kids.

"As I was struggling to go through school in my undergraduate years, I realized that I wasn't as well prepared as maybe I thought I was. I thought education would be a good fit for me so that I could help my students learn from some of the mistakes I made," McPheeters told us.

We spoke with one of his students.

"Not only is he a wonderful teacher...but he's the only teacher who's actually taught me how to be a good student and how I should study, not just in science, but in every subject," Cassidy told us.

Students say McPheeters teaches them real-world lessons that better prepare them for college.

So many students follow him year after year...seeking out his classes.

Perhaps what draws students is that perfect mix of compounds, camaraderie, and comedy.

"I've been known to throw a few moves out as we're going through labs. Lab days are a lot of fun because everyone's doing their experiments...but they're also free to move around. It helps build culture," McPheeters told us.