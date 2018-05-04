Golden Apple: Northview High School's Michele Hunter

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - There's an old saying that goes "history is the only true teacher."

At Northview High School in Brazil, history is taught by a Golden Apple teacher.

That teacher is Michele Hunter.

She's working hard to make sure the past is important to our future.

To call her job a challenge might be an understatement.

Hunter teaches AP US History, AP World History, and AP European History.

She has been at Northview for 22 years...working to make history come alive for teenagers.

She is working to make it real so kids remember it.

It's real people doing real things, and it's that relatability students say works for them.

"I teach a lot of AP kids and some of them have really been challenged...and so trying to show them that they can do it, but then give them a safety net sometimes is a tightrope walk," Hunter said.

Hunter is a homegrown treasure.

She graduated from Northview High School and said she never thought she would make it back.

"She has them connect the past to today and that's tough to do. When she makes it relevant it really gets the kids going and gets them engaged," Principal Chris Mauk told us.

In addition to teaching, she is also in charge of the Academic Quiz Bowl team and the Superbowl team.

Both teams taking home multiple awards.

"I think this is a tough profession sometimes because sometimes you get a little snippet of these kids' lives and they go on. And unless they come back and tell you thank you, you don't necessarily hear it or you don't know the impact that you have," Hunter told us. "It's kind of like making it to the big leagues, We have a plaque at the front of the building. It has all of these teachers who have won the Golden Apple."