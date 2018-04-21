Go Ivy Day gives high school kids the chance to check out college life

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More than 150 high schoolers received a sneak peek into college life.

It happened Friday on the Terre Haute campus of Ivy Tech.

It's called "Go Ivy Day."

The interactive event showcased everything college has to offer.

Students learned about the programs, financial aid, and received campus tours.

Organizers say it's the perfect opportunity to get your foot in the door and see what's beyond high school.

