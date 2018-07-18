Gnats and why they've been thick this year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This summer has been filled with all kinds of weather, but one area you may have taken notice, is with the bug population.

Scroll for more content...

Specifically gnats.

"If you've spent any time outside this early summer, you've probably been besieged by these little tiny, biting black flies. Those are probably buffalo gnats."

Dr. Peter Coppinger says gnats don't pose a threat to your health, but they can be a little annoying.

"I dislike these more than mosquitoes. They'll get into your ears, they'll get into your face, and that bite is really annoying, and they can form these clouds in swarms around you."

Coppinger says these bugs breed differently than mosquitoes, which makes them more likely to be around your home.

"Gnats have a very specialized type of environment. They love clean, fresh, non polluted, fast moving water."

So what can you do?

For people like Kenzie Travis, her mom is teaching her how to keep them away at a young age.

"We put "off" on, and then we also, when we go out in the woods and everything, we live on a farm so we wear jeans so we don't get ate up."

But other than that, Coppinger says there's not much you can do.

"While they're still hanging around, there's really not much you can do other than to cover up and wear insect repellant."

But the good news is, as the summer gets hotter, the gnats will slowly start to go away.