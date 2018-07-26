Clear

Giuliani: Trump didn't offer to pay cash on tape

Giuliani says he doesn’t know if Cohen ever thought of paying with cash, but Trump “never did.”

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 1:15 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Donald Trump’s attorney says he’s had a secret recording of Trump taken by his former personal lawyer enhanced and Trump did not suggest paying cash for the rights to a former Playboy model’s story of an affair.

Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, recorded the conversation in 2016. Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, provided the recording to CNN on Tuesday.

Rudy Giuliani tells The Associated Press that Trump did not want to pay cash and “suggesting otherwise is ridiculous.”

The conversation between Trump and Cohen came weeks after the National Enquirer’s parent company reached a $150,000 deal to pay former Playboy model Karen McDougal for her story of a 2006 affair.

Giuliani says he doesn’t know if Cohen ever thought of paying with cash, but Trump “never did.”

