Clear

Girl seriously wounded in Indiana school attack improves

School officials say a 13-year-old student who was critically wounded during a shooting at her Indiana middle school is improving.

Posted: May. 29, 2018 7:42 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — School officials say a 13-year-old student who was critically wounded during a shooting at her Indiana middle school is improving.

Scroll for more content...

The principal of Noblesville West Middle School said Monday that student Ella Whistler is doing better. The school district's superintendent says Ella is making progress in her recovery while hospitalized in Indianapolis.

Authorities say Ella was shot Friday morning when an armed student walked into her seventh-grade classroom at the suburban Indianapolis school. Her family said she was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Science teacher Jason Seaman tackled the armed student and is being credited with stopping the shooting.

Seaman was shot but not seriously injured. Speaking publicly for the first time since the shooting, the teacher said Saturday that Ella's courage is "nothing short of remarkable."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Showers and storms; rain could become heavy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It