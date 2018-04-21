Girl scout troop partners with Ollie's K-9 campus for adoption event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local girl scout troop partnered with Ollie's K-9 Campus Saturday morning.
All to help animals in the Wabash Valley find a forever home.
The Paws and Claws event offered adoptions, grooming, and vaccinations.
Animals came from the Clay County and Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society.
Volunteers say it's all about giving the animals a loving home.
"We want to find as many homes as we can for them. Even one is a bonus because that's one less dog that has to go back to a shelter," said Casey Cottom, girl scout troop leader.
The event lasted all day Saturday.
The troop hopes to continue to partner with Ollie's K-9 Campus again in the future.