Girl scout troop partners with Ollie's K-9 campus for adoption event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local girl scout troop partnered with Ollie's K-9 Campus Saturday morning.

All to help animals in the Wabash Valley find a forever home.

The Paws and Claws event offered adoptions, grooming, and vaccinations.

Animals came from the Clay County and Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society.

Volunteers say it's all about giving the animals a loving home.

"We want to find as many homes as we can for them. Even one is a bonus because that's one less dog that has to go back to a shelter," said Casey Cottom, girl scout troop leader.

The event lasted all day Saturday.

The troop hopes to continue to partner with Ollie's K-9 Campus again in the future.