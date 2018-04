TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You have a chance to give an animal a new loving home.

A local Girl Scout troop is partnering with Ollie's K-9 Campus.

On Saturday, they're hosting a pet adoption event at Ollie's.

In the afternoon there will also be a vaccine clinic.

Local officers will have police k-9s there for demonstrations.

The event runs from 10:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.

Ollie's is on Honey Creek Drive in Terre Haute.