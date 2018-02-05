Girl Scout Cookie season is here!

wx_icon Terre Haute

Posted: Feb. 4, 2018 5:04 PM
Updated: Feb. 4, 2018 7:26 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's Girl Scout Cookie season in the Wabash Valley!

You probably noticed the Girl Scouts out and about this weekend. That's because cookie sales kicked off on Friday.

Every weekend in February, Girl Scouts will set up shop at different locations. Areas include Walmart, Baesler's Market, Kroger and many others!

For most of us, it's that time of year to satisfy that sweet tooth, but for the Girl Scouts, this is a learning experience.

"I greatly enjoy working cookie booths and I actually volunteer with the younger troops," said Cassidy McCammon, Ambassador Girl Scout, "and so I'm helping them out through this cookie booth season."

You still have time to get your own box! Cookie sales last until March!

