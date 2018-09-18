Clear

Gift of Grain Giving donation offers farmers the chance to help students

As we enter harvest season, farmers are helping local students.

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 6:08 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As we enter harvest season, farmers are helping local students.

Ivy Tech's Gift of Grain Giving initiative has started for the season.

The first donation came from LG Hunt Farms Inc. in Farmersburg.

Proceeds from the donation fo to the Precision Agriculture Equipment Technology Program.

By donating grain instead of cash, farmers save money on taxes.

The donation amount will depend on the price of grain at the time of sale and will be sold later this fall.

