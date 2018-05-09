Clear

Gift cards and free produce for a year? Aldi announces opening date for new south side store

We have an opening date for a new grocery store in Terre Haute.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an opening date for a new grocery store in Terre Haute.

The grand opening for the new Aldi on the city's south side is set for Thursday, May 17th.

Customers will have a chance to take part in something called the "golden ticket giveaway" and enter for a chance to win free Aldi produce for a year.

The golden ticket give away awards the first 100 customers into the store a gift card.

Events for the opening start at 8:25 a.m.

This location will replace the current Aldi location on 1st Street in Terre Haute.

