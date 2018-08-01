Getting your student on a back to school routine

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Summer is almost over and that means parents are getting their kids back on school routines.

Experts say, no matter your child's age, there are steps you can take to help them transition from summer fun to school structure.

Mom Sara Simons and 9-year-old son Zeke are getting ready for the school year. Simons says she still needs to get some supplies and clothes for Zeke but she's already getting her son back on a routine.

Simons says, "We've been going over math and simple things like that 'cause I know that he needs that extra help before school starts."

Experts like Missy Burton with the Hamilton Center in Terre Haute says that's a great first step.

Burton says, "Also, be monitoring how much television and media, social media and tablets and electronics that they are getting to get them back into the focus of education instead of entertainment."

Organization is also important. Experts say it is a good idea to have a designated spot for backpacks and homework. They also suggest setting out clothes to save time in the morning.

Simons says, "We have hooks by the front door where his backpack goes and he also has an organizer in his closet all throughout the week to have his outfits ready."

Now is also a good time to talk about homework time expectations. For example, should your child do homework right when they get home or do they have time to play first.

Simons says Zeke has a 8pm bedtime but she let him stay up a little later over the summer. Now he is back on a consistent schedule.

Burton says, "Having some structure to their day, even though it's still summer, they're still not in school, is to get them up at the time they would be getting up for school."

Experts say parents should get their kids excited about school instead of dreading the end of summer.

Zeke says he is happy to go back.

Simons says, "He's excited to go back to school. He misses all his friends."

Another tip is to take advantage of school open houses or orientations so you and your student can get comfortable with the school and teachers.

For older kids, have a conversation about rules and what freedoms they'll have this year to avoid issues later on.