Getting behind the virtual wheel to send a powerful message

The 'It Can Wait' campaign used a distracted driving simulator.

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 6:16 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A virtual reality program is working to cut out distracted driving.

Launch Terre Haute and AT&T shared a powerful message on Friday.

It shows exactly what it would be like to drive while texting.

People who took part told us it really opened their eyes.

Organizers say distracted driving is like driving the length of a football field blindfolded.

47 states have laws against texting while driving.

