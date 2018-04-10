Clear
Get ready to spring clean in Vermillion County

County-wide clean-up days are set for Vermillion County.

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - County-wide clean-up days are set for Vermillion County.

If you are in the mood for some spring cleaning, mark your calendar for April 20th through the 22nd.

Vermillion County Solid Waste Management is teaming up with county commissioners, along with a number of sponsors.

It's all in an effort to get things cleaned up.

Appliances, water heaters, furniture, automotive batteries, and other debris will be accepted at no charge.

Dumpsters will be provided at all three of the county highway garages.

