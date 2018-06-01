'Get fit' in downtown Terre Haute Friday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Families can get moving in downtown Terre Haute Friday evening.

Scroll for more content...

June 1 marks the first Friday of the month. The theme is "Get Fit," with an emphasis on healthy lifestyles. The entire event runs from 5:00pm - 9:00pm in downtown Terre Haute.

Families can enjoy sidewalk fitness fun from 5:00 - 8:00pm. There's also a discussion about healthy bodies happening at the Vigo County Public Library.

This month's event features a foam run and a old school bike cruise. Everyone with any kind of bike can join the "Rad Ride." It starts at 6:00pm at 9th Street and Wabash Avenue. The Griffin Bike Park is helping organize this ride.

Several businesses downtown offer specials on First Friday evenings.

A picnic earlier in the day will help start things for First Friday. "Picnic at the Plaza" is happening from 11:00am - 2:00pm between Terre Haute City Hall and the Vigo County Courthouse. The event is free to attend. There will be food trucks and live music at the event.

You can stay connected to First Friday events and more on Facebook.