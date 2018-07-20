Get a haircut, help a teacher

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Great Clips is holding a fundraiser to help area teachers.

It's called 'AdoptAClassroom.org'

When a customer makes a donation, they will receive a $10 coupon for a haircut.

All of the money collected will be given to teachers in the area.

The fundraising effort in Terre Haute continues through August 24th.