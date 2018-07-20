TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Great Clips is holding a fundraiser to help area teachers.
Scroll for more content...
It's called 'AdoptAClassroom.org'
When a customer makes a donation, they will receive a $10 coupon for a haircut.
All of the money collected will be given to teachers in the area.
The fundraising effort in Terre Haute continues through August 24th.
Related Content
- Get a haircut, help a teacher
- Indiana teacher charged with drug possession
- THN math teacher running for State Representative
- 33 teachers and administrators honored in banquet
- Illinois Senate votes to raise teacher salaries
- Indiana teacher challenges district transgender name policy
- Illinois schools continue to face teacher shortage
- 'We have power, teachers have power' Former educator weighs in on armed teachers debate
- Visitation set for North Knox gym teacher set for Sunday
- Schools across Illinois struggle to find substitute teachers