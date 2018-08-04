Get a 'Taste of India' this weekend at Rose-Hulman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Saturday you will have the chance to learn a little about the Indian culture.
The India Association of Terre Haute is hosting the 'Taste of India.'
The event has been going on for several years now.
It brings authentic Indian food, dancing, and fun to Terre Haute.
It takes place on Saturday from 4:30 p.m. through 8:00 p.m. at the rec center on the Rose-Hulman campus.
Tickets are $40.
To learn more, click here.
