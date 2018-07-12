Clear

George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy

FILE - In this June 7, 2018 file photo, actor/director George Clooney accepts the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award during a gala ceremony in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air on Thursday, June 21. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Italian media say actor George Clooney has been hospitalized after he was involved in an accident while riding a motorcycle in Sardinia.

Posted: Jul. 10, 2018 12:40 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Italian media say actor George Clooney has been hospitalized after he was involved in an accident while riding a motorcycle in Sardinia.

Local daily La Nuova Sardegna says Clooney’s injuries aren’t serious, but that he was taken to the John Paul II hospital emergency room. Police said they have no information, and the hospital didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The daily says the 57-year-old Clooney had been headed to a film set on Tuesday when his motorbike was hit by a car. Private Mediaset, citing gossip magazine Chi, said the accident occurred near Costa Corallina, in the province of Olbia.

Clooney has a home on the Italian mainland, on Lake Como.

