BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) - A spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush says the 93-year-old has been hospitalized for low blood pressure and fatigue.
Spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted just after 2 p.m. Sunday that Bush will likely remain in the hospital for a few days.
Bush is being treated at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford. McGrath said Bush is awake, alert and not in any discomfort.
A hospital spokeswoman said Sunday all information would be released by the Bush family.
The 41st president is spending the summer at the family compound in Kennebunkport. He attended a pancake breakfast Saturday at the local American Legion.
Bush's wife of 73 years, Barbara, died last month.
The day after his wife's funeral, Bush was hospitalized in Houston for an infection for 13 days.
Related Content
- Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized
- George H.W. Bush released from hospital
- George H.W. Bush hospitalized for fatigue
- George H.W. Bush Fast Facts
- #TBT: George H.W. Bush declares himself elected
- George H.W. Bush in intensive care
- George H.W. Bush hospitalized for low blood pressure and fatigue
- Spokesman: George HW Bush hospitalized with blood infection
- George H.W. Bush to remain hospitalized, but 'in excellent spirits'
- George H.W. Bush: Waiting for 'green light' to leave hospital