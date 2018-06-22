Gas tax set to begin in Indiana

INDIANA (WTHI) - A gas tax increase is set to go into effect in Indiana.

Scroll for more content...

Last year Hoosier lawmakers passed a bill to raise that tax. It raises the 18-cent per gallon tax by 10 cents.

The money will be used to pay for road repairs. Leaders say the tax is expected to generate 31-million dollars annually.

The tax increase comes as drivers are paying more at the pump this year.

Last year, the average gas price for unleaded gas was around 2.09 per gallon. This year the average is $2.88 per gallon.