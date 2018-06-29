Gas lines on 7th Street delay construction project

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a delay on 7th Street construction project in Terre Haute.

That delay is due to nearly 40 natural gas lines being discovered on South 7th Street.

City crews worked with Vectren to relocate all of those lines, with the work wrapping up on Friday.

Weather permitting, road work between Hulman and Voorhees Streets will continue on Monday.

The new timeline given to complete the first phase of the project is now the end of July.

Work for the second phase, which includes Vorhees to just south of Helen Avenue is expected to wrap up by the end of August.

A state grant is helping to cover half of the costs.

The price tag for the project is around $550,000.