Gas Buddy: National average to jump 19 cents

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - According to Gas Buddy, for the second straight year the national average will rise 19 cents which is the highest since 2014.

Although no record-breaking prices are expected to be set, most of the country will see prices peak under $3 per gallon.

Reduction in oil production, fuel taxes and leftover impacts from hurricane Harvey and Irma are just a few reasons for the uptick.

