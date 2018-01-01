wx_icon Terre Haute 21°

Gas Buddy: National average to jump 19 cents

According to Gas Buddy, for the second straight year the national average will rise 19 cents which is the highest since 2014.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2018 2:42 PM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2018 2:42 PM

Although no record-breaking prices are expected to be set, most of the country will see prices peak under $3 per gallon.

Reduction in oil production, fuel taxes and leftover impacts from hurricane Harvey and Irma are just a few reasons for the uptick.

For a more in-depth look at what motorists can expect or what prices are in your neighborhood, click here.

