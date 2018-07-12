Gary, Ind. man accused of stealing truck and donation box from Sullivan auto dealership

Clear

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Gary, Indiana man is behind bars after police say he stole a brand new pickup truck from a Sullivan County dealership.

It all started around 3:30 Tuesday morning when police were called to the Sullivan Automotive Group after reports of broken glass and an interior motion alarm.

When police arrived they found the door to the dealership open and several vehicles were broken into.

Cash was also allegedly stolen from a donation box that would have gone to the Brown Bagger's Lunch Program and Christmas for Kids program.

Around that same time, Sheriff Clark Cottom says there was a call of a hit and run crash in the 600 Block of East Jackson Street in Sullivan.

According to police, when they made it to the crash scene, they learned the driver of a black Dodge pickup truck crashed into a parked car and drove away.

Police say they began searching the area and found the truck, attempting to pull it over.

That is when police say 27-year-old Dorian Hart fled on foot, they were quickly able to catch him.

Police say the truck was stolen from the dealership.

Hart was arrested and charged with burglary, auto theft, theft, two counts of leaving the scene of a crash, resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, and seven counts of criminal mischief.

