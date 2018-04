TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Remembering a local teen on his birthday.

Garrett Sands was shot and killed last month at a house party.

On Thursday friends and family are holding a candlelight vigil.

It would have been his 18th birthday.

The vigil is set for Thursday night at 8:30 at Terre Haute South Vigo High School's parking lot.

The event is open the public.