Garrett Sands Kindness Project hands out free flowers to local shoppers

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A simple act of kindness helped some shoppers smile, and a mother heal.

Jayna Sullivan is the founder of the Garrett Sands Kindness Project.

She, along with others perform acts of kindness in honor of her son, Garrett Sands', memory.

Sands was killed in a Terre Haute shooting earlier this year.

On Tuesday, her group teamed up with the Happiness Bag.

They stopped by the West Terre Haute IGA and handed out free flowers to shoppers.

Sullivan says this acts of kindness benefitted both the shoppers and those who gave.

"I've already seen how much happiness it has already brought them and they've already received happy hugs and that's what we need is more happiness," Jayna said.

She told us the group will return on Wednesday to hand out more flowers at the IGA.