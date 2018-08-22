Gardening in Fall, Can You Do It?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Comfortable days, and cool, crisp nights mean one thing.

Fall is on its way.

"Well for us, fall really starts right, just before labor day is when people start to get into the fall planting mode."

Tom Cummins is co-owner of The Apple House in Terre Haute. He says with cooler weather in the forecast, people will really start looking toward the fall season.

"Well I think you start to see some cooler temperatures. You know, we still have some hot days but we also can have some very nice, cool weather."

Buit some people may be worried, because they fear it's time for planting season to come to an end. However, cummins says that's not the case.

"It's just an outstanding time to plant. You've got everything in place that you need, you've got soil temperatures that are high, you have cooler days coming on, somewhat increased rainfall."

And he says it also goes farther than the weather,

"When you plant in the fall, you get a full season of root growth on that new planting, and another full season next spring, and those plants are really in good shape to go into that first hot summer."

So what can you do now?

Cummins says a little bit of maintenance never hurts, and this season should be friendly to planting lots of different varieties.

"If your yard needs to be renovated or over seeded, it's probably the best time of the year to do that. Trees, shrubs, evergreens, perennials, roses, all those things can be installed in the fall."

So for those of us who want to keep making our yards beautiful, enjoy the cooler temperatures, and you'll see big results next spring.

The Apple House:

https://www.facebook.com/bloomsbros/

http://www.theapplehouse.com/