Gardening and Art go hand in hand at event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You don't often get the chance to combine the love of gardening and artwork.
On Wednesday, a local group found a way to make it happen.
Rethink Inc. held 'Paint a Picket.'
It took place at the Eden Garden.
That's at 1355 Locust Street.
The Ryvves Hall Youth Center and the surrounding community use this garden.
Artists were encouraged to bring the prints to leave artwork on fences.
The Wabash Valley Community Foundation gave volunteers a grant to make the event happen.
