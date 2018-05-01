GOP Senate candidates throw verbal punches at final debate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The republicans hoping to beat U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly battled each other with words in a final debate Monday evening.

The Indiana Debate Commission hosted the debate with U.S. Representative Luke Messer, U.S. Representative Todd Rokita and businessman Mike Braun.

Moderator Abdul-Hakim Shabazz said early in the debate there would be no questions about a border wall with Mexico, the Russia investigation or arming teachers because all the candidates agree on those issues.

Instead, Shabazz posed questions about the debt, trade and foreign affairs.

Candidates could also discuss a topic of their choice.

Congressman Luke Messer took the time to talk about President Donald Trump.

Messer says, "I support President Trump when it comes to the tough decisions we have to make to govern. When President Trump asked me to support funding for our troops in the beginning of funding for our wall, I voted yes. My opponents on the stage have said they would both vote no."

Congressman Todd Rokita used his time to talk about trust while also stating why he is a better supporter of the President.

Rokita says, "It comes down to who do you trust to be strong enough with the President, to defend him? When the establishment republicans, when the news media, when the democrats are getting ready to wrongfully impeach this President, who are you going to trust to stand by your side? And that's me."

Businessman Mike Braun also chose to speak about the President saying he is an outsider and built something just like Mr. Trump did before seeking political office.

Braun says, "Just like President Trump, I built real things. In my business I had to tackle health care, solve that problem and actually lower costs. These guys gave us Obamacare and couldn't repeal it."

Each of these candidates have declared victory in this debate. Voters will decide a primary winner next week, Tuesday, May 8th.

That candidate will face Democrat Joe Donnelly in the general election in November.