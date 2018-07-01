TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Future businessmen and women have some new skills they can put to the test.
Scroll for more content...
On Friday, they did just that.
It was part of the Terre Haute Entrepreneurship Camp Pitch Luncheon.
Local young people spent the week developing business ideas.
They also worked with coaches to learn the best practices.
On Friday, they presented their pitches to organizers at Clabber Girl in Terre Haute.
The West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center and Work One helped put on this week-long event.
Related Content
- Future business leaders pitch their ideas
- Bigger ideas in play for Sullivan City Pool
- Food boxes, not stamps? Idea in Trump budget worries grocers
- Local "Promise" for a brighter future
- City council proposes change to future meetings
- Students learn about the future of cars
- Council approves rezoning for future condos
- Vice President Pence to pitch tax reform during visit to Plainfield Thursday
- Happ HR on 1st pitch of season; Rizzo, Cubs beat Marlins 8-4
- Youth leaders receive mental health training