Future business leaders pitch their ideas

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Future businessmen and women have some new skills they can put to the test.

On Friday, they did just that.

It was part of the Terre Haute Entrepreneurship Camp Pitch Luncheon.

Local young people spent the week developing business ideas.

They also worked with coaches to learn the best practices.

On Friday, they presented their pitches to organizers at Clabber Girl in Terre Haute.

The West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center and Work One helped put on this week-long event.