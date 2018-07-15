Fur Fun Run helps local animals in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A little bit of exercise helped out local animals in Terre Haute.

That's with Saturday's "Fur Fun Run", hosted by Sonka Irish Pub.

Dogs and their owners could run or walk one, three or five miles.

The Terre Haute Humane Society was on hand hoping to land pets their forever home. They were showing off the dogs and cats available for adoption.

"I think that this type of thing is awesome," said Christina Keilly, bartender, "I am a dog lover. I love dogs. I have three of my own, so this is just super exciting to see everyone out here and supporting such a good cause."

Money raised from Saturday will go back to the Terre Haute Humane Society.