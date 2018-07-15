TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A little bit of exercise helped out local animals in Terre Haute.
Scroll for more content...
That's with Saturday's "Fur Fun Run", hosted by Sonka Irish Pub.
Dogs and their owners could run or walk one, three or five miles.
The Terre Haute Humane Society was on hand hoping to land pets their forever home. They were showing off the dogs and cats available for adoption.
"I think that this type of thing is awesome," said Christina Keilly, bartender, "I am a dog lover. I love dogs. I have three of my own, so this is just super exciting to see everyone out here and supporting such a good cause."
Money raised from Saturday will go back to the Terre Haute Humane Society.
Related Content
- Fur Fun Run helps local animals in Terre Haute
- Terre Haute video gamer's help charity though local competition
- Loved ones remember local Terre Haute musician
- Fire damages local business in Terre Haute
- Assistant Terre Haute Fire Chief announces run for State Representative
- New Terre Haute business might help you keep your goals
- Community Spotlight: The Helping Hands organization in West Terre Haute
- Terre Haute company sets up winter wonderland to help local kids
- Local bank opens new West Terre Haute branch
- Local grocery store teams with Terre Haute Humane Society