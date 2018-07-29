Clear

Funerals set for last 5 of 9 relatives killed in sinking

Tia Coleman and 10 of her relatives got on the duck boat to take a tour of Table Rock Lake during their family vacation. Only she and her nephew survived when the boat sank. (Leeta Bigbee/Family photo)

An Indiana family that lost nine relatives when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake is preparing to say goodbye to the last five of those loved ones.

Posted: Jul. 28, 2018 10:38 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - An Indiana family that lost nine relatives when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake is preparing to say goodbye to the last five of those loved ones.

Scroll for more content...

Saturday's services at Eastern Star Church in Indianapolis will honor 70-year-old Horace Coleman; his 69-year-old wife, Belinda Coleman; 76-year-old Ervin Coleman; 45-year-old Angela Coleman; and her 2-year-old son, Maxwell Coleman.

Eleven members of the Coleman family were aboard the duck boat when it sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri, on July 19. Tia Coleman and her 13-year-old nephew were the family's only survivors when the boat capsized and sank during a storm, killing 17 people .

A funeral was held Friday for Tia Coleman's husband and three children, 40-year-old Glenn Coleman, 9-year-old Reece, 7-year-old Evan and 1-year-old Arya.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
A cloudy end to the weekend, with showers coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rex rout Sliders

Image

ESPN analyst thinks Etling could make it

Image

Eric Stidman with a really cool cloud and the forecast

Image

Summer Reading Program wraps up

Image

Education Foundation golf outing

Image

Adoption Project Hope

Image

Hamilton Center thanks their employees

Image

Quintin Towles lawsuit against THPD officer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"