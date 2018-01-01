Funeral arrangements released for local soldier killed in training exercise

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Funeral services have been released for a soldier killed during a training exercise.

Scroll for more content...

25-year-old Clayton Cullen of Bicknell died after a helicopter crash in California on Jan. 20.

Many in Bicknell knew him as ‘Clay.’ He was a graduate of North Knox High School and was in the 4th Infantry Division in Colorado Springs.



Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom reports the coach carrying the fallen soldier is expected to leave Indianapolis International Airport at 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The procession, lead by the Patriot Guard Riders, will proceed west on the interstate, before heading south on U.S. 41, passing through Sullivan County around 7:30 a.m.

Sullivan County Sheriff’s officials will temporarily hold traffic at major intersections as the fallen soldier passes through the county.

Assistance will be provided from the Indiana State Police, Shelburn Town Marshal’s Office and the Carlisle Ambulance Service.

Cullen’s visitation will be this Friday from 2 until 7 p.m. at North Knox High School located at 11110 N. SR 159 in Bicknell.

Funeral services will be Saturday morning starting at 10 at the high school. Cullen will then be laid to rest at Bicknell Memorial Cemetery will full military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to North Knox Scholarship Foundation, 508 West Eleventh Street, Bicknell, Indiana 47512, in memory of Clayton Robert Cullen or Fisher House Foundation, 111 Rockville Pike #420 Rockville, MD 20850.

If you would like to make an online contribution in Cullen’s honor, click here for more information.