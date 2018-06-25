Fun at the action track

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday was the perfect day to head outside for a little fun.
Many people in Terre Haute spent their day at the Terre Haute Action Track.
The track played host to the National Flat Track Series.
Cannonball Harley-Davidson presented the event.
It featured flat track bike races.
This isn't the only event taking place at the track this summer.
For information on more events, times and prices just click here.
