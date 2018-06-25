Clear

Fun at the action track

People in Terre Haute headed to the action track for a little fun.

Posted: Jun. 23, 2018 10:13 PM
Updated: Jun. 25, 2018 7:02 AM
Posted By: Shaleena Barker

TERRE  HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday was the perfect day to head outside for a little fun.

Many people in Terre Haute spent their day at the Terre Haute Action Track.

The track played host to the National Flat Track Series.

Cannonball Harley-Davidson presented the event.

It featured flat track bike races.

This isn't the only event taking place at the track this summer.

For information on more events, times and prices just click here.

