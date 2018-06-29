From 'protecting and serving' to serving drinks for tips, police gather for Tip a Cop event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With your help, local law enforcement is working to help Indiana athletes.

Scroll for more content...

On Thursday night they go from serving our streets to serving you drinks.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office has teamed up with Texas Roadhouse for a great cause.

They will be there on Thursday night until nine.

Officers will serve as celebrity waiters.

Any tips they receive will go directly to Special Olympics Indiana.

Other departments joining in include Clay, Parke, Sullivan, and Vermillion County Sheriff's Offices and officers from Terre Haute Police, ISU Police, and Indiana State Police.

Texas Roadhouse is located at 3rd and Turner in Terre Haute.