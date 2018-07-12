From a Y to a T, work set to begin on a dangerous roadway

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local construction company will soon reshape the Lyford Y into a T.

White Construction Company recently received the bid for the project.

The contract also includes a small structure replacement on U.S. 36 just west of U.S. Highway 41.

A timeline has not been released yet, but officials say work should begin soon.

The price tag for the project is just under $1.5 million.