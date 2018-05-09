From Vigo to Sullivan County, Officer Pitts had a big impact

SULLIVAN/VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was an emotional goodbye for the Wabash Valley.

Scroll for more content...

That's as many lined the streets to witness the procession of Officer Rob Pitts.

We were on the Sullivan/Vigo County line, where a Garrison Flag was in place to honor Officer Pitts.

To the Prarieton Fire Department, those who walk the thin blue line are no less than family.

They were among the several looking on as Officer Pitts' funeral procession drove by.

It was taking Officer Pitts to Sullivan County, one last time.

For Joe Stewart, no matter what department you come from, public safety is all family.

And like others he's seen, this loss is just as tough.

"Unfortunately, this is the third line of duty death that I've been a part of as far as a procession...the last one was with Brent Long...which had been a member of our department. I actually worked with Brent on the fire department side...so when you see that come through, you try not to, but you think of the what ifs," Stewart said.

Stewart said he wants to thank the THPD and the Pitts family for leading Officer Rob Pitts and his service to the community.