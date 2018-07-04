Friends of the Arboretum spruce up Deming Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local park got some TLC on Sunday, thanks to a group of volunteers.

Friends of the Arboretum made a visit to Deming Park in Terre Haute. They helped clean up around the Clark-Landsbaum Deming Park Holly Arboretum.

Volunteers pulled weeds, planted new trees and did some sprucing up around the area.

The group's mission is to oversee growth and development at the arboretum.