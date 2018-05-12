Friends and family hold benefit for Paulie Olson

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI)- A open yard in Shelburn served as a place for hope on Saturday. Friends of Paulie Olson put on a benefit in his name. One of those being Kirstie Wright, remembered the life of a loved one that was taken away.

"Like a piece that was taken from me. You know I lost a friend, her son a couple years ago and now I’ve lost my other best friend it’s just been really hard," said Wright.

Over a hundred friends and family came to raise money for the benefit. There was food, various raffles from donations, and t-shirt sales. All raising money to help cover his funeral cost.

For Olson's cousin Samantha Plunkett and the rest of his family, it's a gesture that means the world to them.

"I’ve never seen a community reach out the way they have. My Paulie touched a lot of lives. I'm just beyond blessed to know that the communities have done the things that they have," said Plunkett.

Other organizations in the valley put in their efforts as well. Like the Sons of Honor who helped serve food. Doing what they can to help out.

"I mean we wish we could always do more but we're doing everything we can and that's our main message, we'll help out whenever we can," said Eric Anderson who is one of the Sons of Honor.

In the end, it was an event showing the love and compassion for this community. Doing what they can to help honor Paulie's life. One that was loved by so many.

"I just know that Paulie is smiling down and thanking all of us for doing this for him and I can just hear him now saying thank you, friend, thank you,” said Wright.

Though the benefit is over you can still contribute to their cause. A GoFundMe page has been made to aid the family with the funeral services as well. You can find that link here.