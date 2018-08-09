Friends and family get ready to say their goodbyes to former health commissioner

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Friends and family will say their goodbyes to former Vigo County Health Commissioner Dr. Enrico Garcia this weekend.

He left behind a legacy that impacts thousands of people in Vigo County.

Dr. Garcia served as Vigo County's top health officer from 2001 to 2013.

During that time he spearheaded efforts to pass what was called a 'clean air ordinance.'

It made community workplaces, hospitals, and restaurants smoke-free,

It was a controversial move at the time.

His passion for the greater good won that battle.

Dr. Garcia's son, Brian, talked to News 10 about his dad and his push to make Vigo County a healthier place.

"When he did something, he always gave it his all. If he took on something...it wasn't 'oh well, maybe this will happen.' He envisioned what his end game was going to be and he got there," Brian Garcia said.

Dr. Garcia passed away on July 27th in Las Vegas.

He had 10 children and more than 20 grandchildren.

A memorial service for Dr. Garcia will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Terre Haute.

Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00.