Clear

Friends and family get ready to say their goodbyes to former health commissioner

Friends and family will say their goodbyes to former Vigo County Health Commissioner Dr. Enrico Garcia this weekend.

Posted: Aug. 9, 2018 7:00 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Friends and family will say their goodbyes to former Vigo County Health Commissioner Dr. Enrico Garcia this weekend.

He left behind a legacy that impacts thousands of people in Vigo County.

Dr. Garcia served as Vigo County's top health officer from 2001 to 2013.

During that time he spearheaded efforts to pass what was called a 'clean air ordinance.'

It made community workplaces, hospitals, and restaurants smoke-free,

It was a controversial move at the time.

His passion for the greater good won that battle.

Dr. Garcia's son, Brian, talked to News 10 about his dad and his push to make Vigo County a healthier place.

"When he did something, he always gave it his all. If he took on something...it wasn't 'oh well, maybe this will happen.' He envisioned what his end game was going to be and he got there," Brian Garcia said.

Dr. Garcia passed away on July 27th in Las Vegas.

He had 10 children and more than 20 grandchildren.

A memorial service for Dr. Garcia will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Terre Haute.

Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
A warm overnight, with some fog.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How is Terre Haute doing financially?

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Knox County Invasive Species Ordinance

Image

Aldi holds hiring spree

Image

Remembering Dr. Garcia

Image

Head lice at Vigo County Schools and the new policy

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Margaret Avenue Beams are here

Image

Global Leadership Summit

Image

Alliance for a Healthier Indiana

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday