Friendly competition will help feed Wabash Valley residents in need

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly 19,000 people in Vigo County are living in food insecurity.

That's why a local business is bringing thousands of meals to Hoosiers.

Elanco partnered with the Million Meal Movement.

It's a hunger relief organization in Indianapolis.

The company is providing packaged, rice-based meals.

Workers are competing with North and South Vermillion High School football teams on Wednesday and Thursday.

They will race to see who can pack 30,000 meals the fastest.

It's all part of the Elanco Clinton Laboratories' Global Day of Service.

All of the meals will go to the Catholic Charities Food Bank, and then distributed across the Wabash Valley.