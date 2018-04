VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It may seem early, but parents need to start thinking about the next school year.

The Vigo County School Corporation is holding kindergarten registration on Friday.

Children who will be five on or before August 1st of this year should register.

It happens at each elementary school from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

You need an official birth certificate and shot records for each enrolling child.