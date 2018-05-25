Clear

Friday is National Poppy Day, money raised will help veterans programs

The Poppy, a red flower, symbolizes the ultimate sacrifice made by our nation's veterans.

Posted: May. 25, 2018 12:40 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Friday is National Poppy Day.

Scroll for more content...

It's a day to honor service members, just in time for Memorial Day.

The Poppy, a red flower, symbolizes the ultimate sacrifice made by our nation's veterans.

The American Legion began using the poppy nearly a century ago.

The American Legion is selling them in an effort to raise money for veteran programs.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Zionsville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
The sunshine continues....
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It