Friday is National Poppy Day, money raised will help veterans programs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Friday is National Poppy Day.
It's a day to honor service members, just in time for Memorial Day.
The Poppy, a red flower, symbolizes the ultimate sacrifice made by our nation's veterans.
The American Legion began using the poppy nearly a century ago.
The American Legion is selling them in an effort to raise money for veteran programs.
