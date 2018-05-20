Fresh Thyme hosts fundraiser for fallen Officer Rob Pitts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute community continues to show its support for local police.
That's after the death of Officer Rob Pitts.
Fresh Thyme in Terre Haute held a fundraiser Saturday, complete with grilled brats and sides.
Store director Tom Lentes told News 10 helping the police department means the world to him.
"Oh I love it, I absolutely love it. Ya know, I wish there was more we could do, but every little bit helps, and, like I said, just love to show our support," said Lentes.
Money raised from the event will go to the Rob Pitts Memorial Foundation, which in turn goes directly to the family.