Fresh Thyme hosts fundraiser for fallen Officer Rob Pitts

The Terre Haute community continues to show its support for local police.

Posted: May. 19, 2018 10:41 PM
Updated: May. 19, 2018 11:44 PM
Posted By: Kylee Stewart

That's after the death of Officer Rob Pitts.

That's after the death of Officer Rob Pitts.

Fresh Thyme in Terre Haute held a fundraiser Saturday, complete with grilled brats and sides.

Store director Tom Lentes told News 10 helping the police department means the world to him.

"Oh I love it, I absolutely love it. Ya know, I wish there was more we could do, but every little bit helps, and, like I said, just love to show our support," said Lentes.

Money raised from the event will go to the Rob Pitts Memorial Foundation, which in turn goes directly to the family.

